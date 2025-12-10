SEA Games opens in Thailand

The opening ceremony saw the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok transformed into a "Stage of One Sea" to celebrate the unity of the 11 participating nations through the metaphor of water, which is the element connecting the diverse region.

A highlight of the evening was the debut of the "Green Flame," an initiative replacing the traditional fuel-burning cauldron with a digital alternative to reduce carbon emissions.

The ceremony featured five main performance acts involving over 700 performers and 800 drones. The segments traced the history of the games back to their origins in Thailand in 1959, celebrated the "fighting spirit" of the region through martial arts demonstrations, and showcased the blooming of national flowers from all participating countries.

The biennial multi-sport event will run through Dec. 20, with competitions taking place in the capital of Bangkok and the eastern coastal province of Chonburi, where 574 gold medals will be awarded across 50 sports. (Xinhua)