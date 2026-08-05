Serena, Venus reunite on court

SERENA and Venus Williams are set to reunite in doubles competition after accepting a wild-card entry into next week’s Cincinnati Open, an Associated Press report said.

Tournament organizers announced the entry on Monday, Aug. 4, 2026, marking the sisters’ first doubles appearance together since the 2022 US Open. It will also be their first time teaming up at the hard-court tune-up event in Mason, Ohio.

The Williams sisters had also received a wild-card berth for the doubles draw at Wimbledon, but Serena was forced to withdraw because of an injury.

Together, Serena and Venus have captured 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and three Olympic gold medals.

The Cincinnati appearance is another step in Serena’s comeback at age 44 after returning to singles competition at Wimbledon, where she played her first singles match in nearly four years. / LBG