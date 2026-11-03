Serrano set to retire

PUERTO Rican boxing star Amanda Serrano will bring her illustrious career to a close after defending her unified featherweight world titles against Australia’s Skye Falzon on Jan. 9, 2027, her promoter Most Valuable Promotions announced recently.

According to Anadolu, the 38-year-old Serrano will put her World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association featherweight belts on the line in a farewell bout dubbed “The Last Walk” at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.

Serrano enters the fight with a 50-4 record, including one draw and 32 knockouts. She is also chasing the all-time women’s knockout record, which she currently shares with former American boxer Christy Martin.

“Boxing has been my life and I never could have imagined the journey it would take me and my family on,” Serrano said in a statement.

Reflecting on her career, Serrano recalled how women’s boxing evolved from struggling for recognition in small theater shows to headlining major events and reaching millions of fans worldwide.

“From the early days when women’s boxing was fighting for recognition in small theatre shows, to headlining Madison Square Garden in New York, reaching millions of fans around the world on the biggest shows and helping open doors for the next generation of female fighters ... I always believed and I’m proud of everything we’ve accomplished,” she added.

Serrano made history alongside Ireland’s Katie Taylor in 2022 when they became the first female boxers to headline an event at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Their rivalry became one of the biggest attractions in women’s boxing, producing a memorable trilogy that Taylor swept after winning their third encounter by majority decision in 2025.

Serrano, the only undisputed boxing champion from Puerto Rico, has captured world titles in seven weight divisions. / LBG