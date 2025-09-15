Seville, Wooden win 100m titles

TOKYO – Jamaica’s Oblique Seville and American Melissa Jefferson-Wooden were crowned the world’s fastest man and woman after storming to 100-meter titles at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

Seville clocked a personal-best 9.77 seconds, finishing ahead of compatriot Kishane Thompson (9.82) and defending Olympic and world champion Noah Lyles of the United States (9.89), who took silver and bronze, respectively.

The 24-year-old’s breakthrough marked Jamaica’s first men’s 100m world title since Usain Bolt’s 2016 victory, and his own maiden global gold, following eighth place at the 2024 Paris Olympics and fourth at both the 2022 and 2023 worlds.

“It’s an incredible feeling to bring the gold back to Jamaica,” Seville said. “Winning in front of Usain here in Tokyo, with his coach as mine, makes this moment truly special. I’ve shown I’m a true champion.”

Jefferson-Wooden, 25, captured her first individual global crown in the women’s 100m, setting a championship record of 10.61 seconds to eclipse Sha’Carri Richardson’s 10.65 mark from 2023.

A bronze medalist in Paris and a key member of the US 4x100m relay teams that won the last two world and Olympic titles, she outpaced Jamaica’s Tina Clayton (10.76) and Olympic champion Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia (10.84).

“This is the moment I’ve dreamed of,” Jefferson-Wooden said. “Everything I’ve worked for this year has paid off.”

Jamaica’s sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, a 10-time world champion, finished sixth in her ninth and final world championships in 11.03.

Elsewhere on Sunday, France’s Jimmy Gressier produced a stunning late surge in the men’s 10,000m, overtaking Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha in the final meters to win gold in a season-best 28:55.77.

Kejelcha took silver in 28:55.83, while Sweden’s Andreas Almgren earned bronze in 28:56.02.

In the field events, American Valarie Allman finally captured world championship gold in the women’s discus with a throw of 69.48 meters.

The two-time Olympic champion and 2023 world silver medalist beat Jorinde van Klinken of the Netherlands (67.50) and Cuba’s Silinda Morales (67.25).

In the women’s long jump, Tara Davis-Woodhall of the United States leapt 7.13 meters to secure gold, ahead of Germany’s Malaika Mihambo (6.99) and Colombia’s Natalia Linares (6.92).

The morning session featured high drama in the women’s marathon, where Tokyo Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya outdueled Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa to win in 2:24:43.

The pair broke away before 30km, with Assefa launching an attack at 250 meters. Jepchirchir responded with a decisive surge on the final bend.

Uruguay’s Julia Paternain claimed bronze, earning her country’s first-ever athletics world championships medal. / XINHUA