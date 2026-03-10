SGA matches Wilt's mark

SHAI Gilgeous-Alexander etched his name alongside NBA royalty on Monday night (Tuesday, March 10, 2026, PH time), matching Wilt Chamberlain’s historic mark for consecutive 20-point games while lifting the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 129-126 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

According to an Associated Press (AP) report, Gilgeous-Alexander punctuated a frantic final minute by drilling a step-back three-pointer with just 2.7 seconds remaining.

The superstar guard finished with 35 points, nine rebounds, and a career-high 15 assists. Remarkably, he recorded those totals without committing a single turnover, joining an elite class of only two players in league history to achieve such a stat line.

By reaching the 20-point threshold in the third quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander secured his 126th straight game with at least 20 points, equaling a streak set by Chamberlain from 1961 to 1963.

The win came despite a wild sequence in the closing seconds. After Denver’s Nikola Jokic hit a three-pointer to pull within one, a foul away from the ball allowed Jamal Murray to tie the game at 126-126 with 8.5 seconds left.

Gilgeous-Alexander responded immediately, hitting his second triple in the final 14 seconds to seal the win.

The Thunder have now won six straight games since Gilgeous-Alexander returned from an abdominal strain that sidelined him for nine games.

Jaylin Williams finished with 29 points, while Ajay Mitchell added 24 in his return after missing 20 games with an abdominal strain and a sprained left ankle.

Jokic led Denver with 32 points, 14 rebounds, and 13 assists for his 24th triple-double of the season and the 188th of his career, the AP reported. Tim Hardaway Jr. contributed 28 points, while Aaron Gordon had 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Denver jumped out early, with Gordon scoring 17 points in the first 5½ minutes to help the Nuggets build a double-digit lead. But Oklahoma City rallied to take a 66-60 halftime advantage, led by Gilgeous-Alexander’s 17 points.

The Thunder led by eight with just over two minutes left before Denver’s late rally set up the dramatic finish.

Harden joins 29,000-point club

In Cleveland, James Harden scored 21 points to become the ninth player in NBA history to surpass 29,000 career points as the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers, 115-101, according to AP.

Harden reached the milestone with a free throw in the first quarter and finished the night with 29,017 points in his 17th NBA season.

Keon Ellis scored 19 points off the bench, while Donovan Mitchell added 17 points and six assists for Cleveland. Evan Mobley contributed 15 points and eight rebounds.

The Cavaliers have now won 18 of their last 24 games and are 8-1 at home since Jan. 23, their only loss during that stretch coming against Boston on Sunday.

Quentin Grimes led Philadelphia with 17 points, while Cameron Payne scored 12 and Justin Edwards added 14. The 76ers have lost four of their last five games.

Jazz edge Warriors

In Salt Lake City, Brice Sensabaugh scored 21 points, while Blake Hinson hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 29.9 seconds remaining as the Utah Jazz defeated the Golden State Warriors, 119-116, an AP report said.

Hinson finished with four three-pointers, including the decisive shot from the right wing. Kyle Filipowski added 19 points and 15 rebounds for Utah, which snapped a stretch of eight losses in nine games.

Elijah Harkless sealed the win with two free throws to finish with a career-high 16 points.

De’Anthony Melton led Golden State with 22 points, while Gui Santos had 15 and Brandin Podziemski added 14 but missed four free throws in the fourth quarter.

Elsewhere, the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 126-115, while the Los Angeles Clippers beat the New York Knicks, 126-118. / LBG