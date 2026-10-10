Shaq fires back at Holmgren

LEGENDARY big man Shaquille O’Neal quipped that All-Star Chet Holmgren’s frame looks like an “X-ray” of his own body, responding to debates over whether he could dominate in today’s era of basketball.

Social media has been abuzz with discussions on whether O’Neal could replicate his dominant ‘90s performance if he played in today’s generation of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Holmgren chimed in, suggesting that the former Lakers All-Star might struggle against the faster, more agile centers of the modern era.

O’Neal held nothing back in his response, stating that Holmgren is too thin and, frankly, looks like an X-ray version of him.

At his peak, O’Neal was an unstoppable force in the paint, teaming up with Kobe Bryant to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a legendary three-peat — winning three consecutive championships in 2000, 2001 and 2002.

O’Neal was named Finals MVP in all three championship runs and was crowned the league MVP during the 1999–2000 NBA season.

Over his eight seasons with the Lakers, O’Neal averaged 27.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.5 blocks per game.

Throughout his career, O’Neal also suited up for the Orlando Magic (1992–96), Miami Heat (2004–08), Phoenix Suns (2008–09), Cleveland Cavaliers (2009–10) and Boston Celtics (2010–11).

By the time he retired in 2011, O’Neal held career averages of 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game.

Meanwhile, Holmgren entered the league as the 2nd overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2022. He averaged 17.1 points and 8.9 rebounds last season and captured an NBA championship in 2025. / RSC