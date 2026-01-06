Sheinbaum rejects possible US military intervention in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, rejected the possibility of United States intervention in Mexico to combat drug cartels.

She said maintaining national sovereignty and strengthening the country’s unity are important.

Sheinbaum dismissed the need for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump during her daily press conference. Trump has repeatedly suggested sending U.S. troops to Mexico to combat drug trafficking.

Any security cooperation must be based on mutual respect, national sovereignty, and collaboration without subordination, she said.

“I don’t believe in invasion, I don’t even think it’s something they’re taking very seriously,” she said.

She said Trump has repeatedly insisted that the U.S. military could enter Mexican territory, but her administration has “firmly said no.”

The problem of drug trafficking cannot be solved through foreign military action, Sheinbaum said.

The Mexican Government is implementing a comprehensive anti-drug strategy based on strengthening national security institutions and addressing social issues, she said.

She said arms smuggling from the United States into Mexico is one of the main causes of violent crime in the country.

Her administration has made headway in combating violence. Official data from October 2024 to November 2025 shows the murder rate has dropped by 37 percent, the president said.

Authorities have seized more than 300 tonnes (300,000 kilograms) of drugs and dismantled nearly 1,700 clandestine laboratories in that period, she said.

Mexico maintains active cooperation with the United States in areas such as training, information exchange and other actions to curb drug trafficking.

But the collaboration is carried out under principles of mutual respect and without subordination, Sheinbaum said. / XINHUA