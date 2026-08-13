Shelton, Nakashima meet in final

DEFENDING champion Ben Shelton advanced to the National Bank Open final after beating fellow American Learner Tien, 6-2, 6-3, on Wednesday night (Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, PH time), the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The fifth-seeded Shelton will face 28th-seeded Brandon Nakashima in an all-American final. Nakashima beat 19-year-old Spaniard Rafael Jodar, 7-6 (3), 6-4, in the first semifinal to reach his first ATP Masters 1000 final.

Shelton, 23, has six career titles, including three this year in Dallas, Munich, and Stuttgart.

“Super happy with the performance,” Shelton said, according to AP. “Learner is a guy who presents me with a lot of problems in my game. A tough challenge to overcome. To get a win over him in the fashion that I did, I’m super pleased with that.”

Tien, 20, was seeded 12th.

Nakashima won his lone tour title in San Diego in 2022.

“Going into the tournament, I knew I was playing at a really high level, so I knew that I could get a go on a deep run here,” Nakashima said, according to AP. “Obviously, wasn’t thinking about the final or anything.”

Rybakina reaches final

Second-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan beat fourth-seeded Coco Gauff, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, early Thursday to reach the women’s singles final, AP reported.

Rybakina will face seventh-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland on Friday. Swiatek outlasted ninth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3, in the first semifinal.

The 6-foot Rybakina finished off Gauff just before 1 a.m. to close the rain-delayed night session. She won the Australian Open and Stuttgart titles this year, bringing her career total to 13 titles.

Swiatek broke Svitolina’s serve at love for a 5-3 lead in the third set before jumping out to a 40-0 advantage and converting her second match point. The match began about an hour later than scheduled because of rain.

Swiatek has 25 career titles. / LBG