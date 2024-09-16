'Shogun' and 'Hacks' win top series Emmy Awards and 'The Bear' and 'Baby Reindeer' take 4 apiece

LOS ANGELES — The 76th annual Emmy Awards were handed out Sunday at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

“Shogun” set a single season record for most wins with 18. “Shogun” won best drama series, and Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai won acting awards for their roles.

“Hacks'' won the award for best comedy series. ”Baby Reindeer" and "The Bear'' won four awards apiece.

Early winners included Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jeremy Allen White and Liza Colón-Zayas, who won awards for their work in the comedy series “The Bear.”

Stars presenting Emmys to their peers included: Billy Crystal, Viola Davis, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Maya Rudolph and Martin Sheen.

Several actors and shows, including Rudolph, won last week. Rudolph won her sixth Emmy Award at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys for her voice work on “Big Mouth.” Jamie Lee Curtis also picked up a supporting actress Emmy last weekend for her appearance on “The Bear.”

Here’s a list of winners at Sunday's Emmys:

Drama series: “Shogun”

Comedy series: “Hacks”

Limited, anthology series, movie: “Baby Reindeer”

Actor in a drama series: Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun”

Actress in a drama series: Anna Sawai, “Shogun”

Supporting actor in a drama series: Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Supporting actress in a drama series: Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Actor in a comedy series: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Actress in a comedy series: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Supporting actress in a comedy series: Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Supporting actor in a comedy series: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Actor in a limited, anthology series or movie: Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Actress in a limited, anthology series or movie: Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Supporting actress limited, anthology series or movie: Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Supporting actor in a limited, anthology series or movie: Lamorne Morris, “Fargo”

Reality competition program: “The Traitors,” Peacock

Scripted variety series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

Talk series: “The Daily Show"

Writing for a variety special: Alex Edelman, “Just for Us”

Writing for a comedy series: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, “Hacks”

Writing for a drama series: Will Smith, “Slow Horses”

Writing for a limited series, anthology or movie: Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Directing for a limited or anthology series: Steven Zaillian, “Ripley”

Directing for a comedy series: Christopher Storer, “The Bear”

Directing for a drama series: Frederick E.O. Toye, “Shogun”

Governors award: Greg Berlanti (AP)