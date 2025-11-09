Short-handed Hawks crush Lakers in stunning upset

THE Atlanta Hawks rode breakout performance from Mouhamed Gueye and a steady hand from Dyson Daniels to stun the Los Angeles Lakers, 122-102, in the National Basketball Association (NBA) regular season game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025 (PH time).

Gueye erupted for a career-high 21 points, adding seven rebounds and seven assists in just his second start of the season, while Daniels chipped in 10 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds.

Even with a depleted roster, the Hawks managed to slay the Lakers in a dominating fashion. Atlanta built a 37-20 lead after one quarter and was up by 30 at one point.

The Hawks were missing their star guard Trae Young (MCL sprain), starters Kristaps Porziņģis, Jalen Johnson and Nickeil Alexander‑Walker.

For the Lakers, the loss ends a five-game winning streak and highlights the cost of missing key contributors.

Lakers all-around star Luka Dončić finished with 22 points and 11 assists, but his 7-of-17 shooting night underscored how difficult things got for Los Angeles against Atlanta’s depth and energy.

Atlanta evened their record at 5-5 for the season.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers trailed 122-116 with 1:47 left in the fourth quarter, but managed to close the game with a rousing 12-0 run to beat the Chicago Bulls, 128-122.

Donovan Mitchell and De’Andre Hunter scored 29 points apiece to lead the Cavs, who stretched their win streak to four games.

The Cavs played without All-Star guard Darius Garland. / RSC