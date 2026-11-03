Simmers, Medina reign

SIARGAO – Caitlin Simmers and Gabriel Medina claimed the women’s and men’s titles, respectively, in the first-ever World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour Philippines Pro at Cloud 9 in Siargao Island on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

Simmers, the American world No. 6, defeated Australia’s Isabella Nichols, 12.00-10.77, in the women’s final to become the first women’s champion of the Philippine leg.

Simmers secured her place in the championship round after beating world No. 2 Carissa Moore in the semifinals.

Moore’s campaign ended after she received an Interference Penalty 2, which wiped out both the wave where the violation occurred and her second scoring wave.

Nichols reached the final after defeating fellow Australian Tyler Wright in the other semifinal, but fell short against Simmers in the title match.

The prestigious competition is presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), with the support of Surigao del Norte Gov. Robert Lyndon Barbers, General Luna Mayor Johnson Sajulga and Vice Mayor Romina Sajulga.

In the men’s final, Brazilian world No. 4 Gabriel Medina defeated Australian Jack Robinson to claim the inaugural men’s crown, finishing with 16.93 points against Robinson’s 14.50.

Medina built his winning score with a 9.43 on his opening wave and a 7.50 on his second. Robinson, ranked No. 12 in the world, posted an 8.23 and a 6.27 but settled for second place.

Before reaching the final, Medina eliminated world No. 1 Yago Dora in the semifinals, while Robinson secured his finals berth by defeating fellow Australian Ethan Ewing.

Medina and Simmers will each receive US$80,000 for winning the men’s and women’s titles, respectively, while runners-up Robinson and Nichols will take home $40,000 apiece.

Dora, Ewing, Moore and Wright, who finished third in their respective divisions, will each pocket $20,000.

Meanwhile, Filipino bets John Mark “Marama” Tokong and Jayuard Alciso will each receive $14,000, while Noah Arkfeld will take home $13,000. Young Filipina surfer Mara Lopez will receive $13,500.

Also supporting the event are the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation), Department of Tourism, Department of Public Works and Highways, Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority and National Electrification Administration/Siargao Electric Cooperative. / PSC MEDIA