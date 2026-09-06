Simmons signs 1-year deal with Sacramento

FORMER All-Star Ben Simmons is making a return to the National Basketball Association (NBA) after the Sacramento Kings offered him a one-year, $3.5 million contract.

Simmons will be making a return to the league after missing the 2025-26 season to rehabilitate lingering back and leg injuries.

Now healthy, the 6-foot-10, 240-pounder impressed Kings general manager Scott Perry when he worked out for him in Miami and had an hour-long meeting in late August.

Simmons has averaged 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 383 regular-season games for the 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers.

He averaged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 18 games for the Clippers while playing limited minutes. His last game with the NBA was Game 5 of the first round against the Denver Nuggets. / RSC