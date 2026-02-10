Singapore economy grows 5% in 2025

SINGAPORE’S economy grew by five percent in 2025, easing from 5.3 percent in 2024, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, while raising its growth forecast for 2026 to a range of two to four percent.

In November, the ministry had projected economic growth of one to three percent for 2026.

Since then, the global economy has outperformed expectations, with most major economies posting stronger-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter of 2025, the ministry said. Global trade activity also remained resilient despite US tariffs, it added, and the momentum is expected to carry into 2026.

Singapore’s growth in 2025 was driven mainly by the manufacturing, wholesale trade and finance and insurance sectors, it said.

Within manufacturing, the electronics cluster expanded strongly, while the machinery, equipment and supplies segment of wholesale trade also posted robust growth, supported by strong demand for AI-related electronics. / XINHUA