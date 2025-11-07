Singapore recalls dried grapes over undeclared allergen

SINGAPORE -- The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered a recall of Ohm Brand dried grapes after sulphur dioxide, an allergen, was detected but not declared on the packaging.

The agency has instructed the importer to recall the affected products, and the recall is currently ongoing, according to a statement released Thursday, November 6, 2025.

Excessive levels of sulphur dioxide in food can trigger allergic reactions in sensitive individuals, with symptoms including hives, itchiness, stomachache, diarrhea, and vomiting.

Under Singapore's Food Regulations, ingredients known to cause hypersensitivity must be clearly declared on food packaging labels.

The SFA advised consumers who have purchased the dried grapes and are allergic or intolerant to sulphites to avoid consumption. (Xinhua)