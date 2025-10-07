Singapore teachers embrace technology for better teaching

SINGAPOREAN teachers have emerged as some of the world’s most active users of artificial intelligence (AI) in education, with 75 percent reporting that they use AI to teach or support student learning, according to a cross-country survey released Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.

By comparison, the global average was 36 percent, according to the Teaching and Learning International Survey 2024 conducted by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which examined key aspects of the teaching profession to help countries review education policies.

Singapore teachers also see tangible benefits in using AI. About 82 percent agreed that AI assists them in designing or improving lesson plans, while 74 percent said it helps automate administrative tasks.

The survey involved roughly 3,500 teachers and their school principals across all 145 public secondary schools and 10 randomly selected private secondary schools in Singapore.

Singapore’s teachers also rank among the highest globally in adopting online and hybrid teaching, with 81 percent working in schools that offered such lessons in the month preceding the survey.

“While it was the Covid-19 pandemic that required teachers to quickly adapt to home-based learning, our teachers have since integrated digital tools in their teaching practices to help students become more independent and self-directed learners,” said Singapore’s Ministry of Education. / XINHUA