Sinner ends Jodar’s magical run in Madrid

TOP-RANKED Jannik Sinner proved too strong for Rafael Jodar, ending the young Spaniard’s impressive run with a 6-2, 7-6 (0) victory in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open on Thursday, April 30, 2026 (PH time), the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Jodar, 19, has been one of the fastest-rising players on tour and has turned heads in Madrid with wins over higher-ranked opponents. But Sinner’s experience showed on the Caja Magica center court.

“What a player,” Sinner wrote on the on-court camera lens after the match, according to the AP report.

“In the beginning he was maybe a little bit tense, which is normal,” Sinner said. “But after, it became a good match. I had a little bit more experience than him in crucial moments, but it was a good match.”

Sinner said he has been keeping an eye on young talents like Jodar and Joao Fonseca, believing they could become major rivals in the future.

“That’s one of the reasons why I went to watch him,” Sinner said. “Everyone is a very different player, and you need to adjust yourself.”

The 24-year-old Italian added that Jodar has “everything that’s needed” to become one of the top players in the world.

Ranked No. 42, Jodar was playing in the quarterfinals of a Masters 1000 event for the first time. He had already become only the third Spaniard — after Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz — to win a main-draw match in Madrid before turning 20.

Earlier this month, Jodar captured his first ATP Tour title in Marrakech and then reached the semifinals in Barcelona. Just a year ago, he was ranked outside the top 600 before breaking into the top 100 in March.

“Jannik played very well during the whole match,” Jodar said, according to the AP. “I take many positive things and I’m trying to learn from this match for the future.”

The win was Sinner’s 21st in a row. He saved all seven break points he faced and advanced to the Madrid semifinals for the first time. It also completed a career set of semifinal appearances in all nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments.

Sinner, who is chasing a fifth straight Masters 1000 title, will next face Barcelona champion Arthur Fils. The 21-year-old Frenchman stretched his winning streak to nine matches after beating Jiri Lehecka, 6-3, 6-4. / LBG