Sinner lifts 21st career trophy

JANNIK Sinner returned to top form with a commanding 6-2, 6-2 victory over American teenager Learner Tien in the China Open final Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, capturing his third title of the season and the 21st tour-level trophy of his career.

The triumph came a day after Carlos Alcaraz won the Japan Open, marking the first time since 2020 that the world’s top two players claimed titles in the same week. Back then, Novak Djokovic won in Dubai and Rafael Nadal triumphed in Acapulco.

“It’s a very, very special place for me,” Sinner said during the trophy presentation in Beijing. “My team, thanks for understanding and working with me. Not all the team is here — hopefully the rest are watching from home. We’ll try to improve, push for more and see what the rest of the season looks like. But I’m very happy to share this trophy with all of you.”

The world No. 2 reached the final after a hard-fought semifinal win over Alex de Minaur on Tuesday, during which he battled physical issues caused by a stomach bug.

There were no signs of discomfort in the final as Sinner broke Tien in the opening game and controlled the match throughout to take the first set.

Tien, 19, playing in his first ATP Tour final and aiming to become the youngest American champion since Andy Roddick in 2002, twice earned break points in the second set. But Sinner saved both and built a 4-2 lead before sealing victory on his third match point.

The 2023 China Open champion became the second man to win multiple titles at the ATP 500 event after Djokovic, who lifted the trophy in 2009-10 and 2012-15.

“You’ve shown throughout the whole season what a talent you are,” Sinner told Tien. “Keep going. You’re playing incredible tennis. I wish you all the best for the rest of the season and for your whole career. Hopefully we can share more moments like this in the future.” / FROM THE WIRES