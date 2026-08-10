Sinner out of Cincinnati

WORLD No. 1 Jannik Sinner has pulled out of the Cincinnati Open due to a knee injury, the Italian announced Sunday (Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, PH time).

The 24-year-old, who has not played since securing his second consecutive Wimbledon crown last month, also withdrew from the Toronto tournament that commenced Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Sinner, a five-time Grand Slam champion, needs only a French Open title to complete the career Grand Slam.

“After consulting with my doctors and my team, I have to announce that I need to withdraw from the Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati,” Sinner said in a statement released by tournament officials, according to the Associated Press (AP).

“My right knee has been bothering me and even though we have been working hard with my medical team, I have to accept that I’m not ready to compete yet. I’m very disappointed not to be able to play in Cincinnati. I can’t wait to be back next year and I’m now focusing on getting ready for the US Open.”

Sinner’s withdrawal comes on the heels of Carlos Alcaraz’s announcement Tuesday, Aug. 4, that he too would skip the hard-court event in Cincinnati due to a persistent wrist injury, the AP reported.

Their decisions mean the world’s top two ranked players will both be absent when men’s singles action begins Saturday (Sunday in PH)

in Cincinnati.

Sinner captured the Cincinnati title two years ago, a tournament that traditionally serves as a final tune-up before the US Open. He followed that triumph by winning the US Open later that year.

Alcaraz, 23, dethroned Sinner in the US Open final last year, prevailing in four sets. The Spaniard will look to defend his title when the main draw commences Aug. 30.

/ LBG