Sinner stays perfect

JANNIK Sinner advanced to the U.S. Open semifinals with a commanding 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory over compatriot Lorenzo Musetti on Wednesday night (Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, PH time), the first all-Italian men’s Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The defending champion was in control from the start, racing through the opening set in 27 minutes and closing out the match in two hours.

The No. 1 seed has looked nearly untouchable in New York. He has dropped only 38 games in five matches — the second-fewest by a men’s semifinalist since 2020 — and is into his fifth straight Grand Slam semifinal.

His dominance on hard courts continues: Sinner has now won 26 consecutive major matches on the surface, including the last two Australian Opens and last year’s U.S. Open.

“It was a great performance. Very solid, especially starting very, very well,” Sinner said.

Next up for Sinner is No. 25 Felix Auger-Aliassime, who ousted No. 8 Alex de Minaur 4-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5, 7-6 (4). In the other semifinal, No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz faces No. 7 Novak Djokovic in a blockbuster rematch.

A win Friday (Saturday in PH) would put Sinner in the finals of all four majors this year a feat no man has managed since Djokovic in 2021.

For Musetti, it was a frustrating end after semifinal runs at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. He fell into a 0-5 hole in the first set, winning only nine points to Sinner’s 25, and never found the breakthrough he needed. Still, the matchup marked a milestone for Italian tennis.

“We have to take the friendship away for the match, and obviously when we shake hands, everything’s fine,” Sinner said of facing his Davis Cup teammate.

Anisimova upsets Swiatek

On the women’s side, Amanda Anisimova shocked world No. 2 Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. The 24-year-old American avenged her humiliating 6-0, 6-0 loss to Swiatek in the Wimbledon final less than two months ago.

This time, Anisimova’s clean hitting and composure thrilled the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd as she advanced to her first U.S. Open semifinal and third overall in a major.

“To come back from Wimbledon like that is really special to me,” said Anisimova, who was born in New Jersey and grew up in Florida. “I worked so hard to turn things around, and today is really special.”

Swiatek, the 2022 champion in New York, credited her opponent’s performance: “Everybody knows how Amanda can play. Yeah, she didn’t play well in Wimbledon, but it’s not like she’s always going to do the same mistakes.”

Anisimova now meets four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, who beat Karolina Muchova 6-4, 7-6 (3). The other semifinal on Thursday night (Friday in PH) pits defending champion Aryna Sabalenka against Jessica Pegula in a rematch of last year’s final that Sabalenka won in straight sets. / FROM THE WIRES