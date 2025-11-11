Sinner stays perfect indoors

ITALY’S Jannik Sinner opened his ATP Finals title defense with a commanding 7-5, 6-1 victory over an ailing Felix Auger-Aliassime in their round-robin match at a packed Inalpi Arena in Turin on Monday (Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, PH time).

It was the fourth meeting between the two since August — and their second in just over a week — with Sinner once again asserting his dominance.

The Italian eased into the contest before overpowering Auger-Aliassime, who required medical treatment for a left calf issue during the second set.

The win extended Sinner’s remarkable streak on indoor hardcourts to 27 matches. His last defeat on the surface came against Novak Djokovic in the 2023 ATP Finals championship match.

Sinner is also in a race with Carlos Alcaraz for the year-end world No. 1 ranking. The Italian must retain his Turin crown to have a chance, while Alcaraz can secure the top spot by winning two more matches after his opening victory.

Sinner started with intent, holding to love in the opening game and conceding just three points on serve throughout the first set. He created five break-point opportunities with a mix of blistering forehands and crisp backhands down the line.

Auger-Aliassime, however, stayed in the fight, firing eight aces to Sinner’s one and fending off four break points before the Italian finally broke through to claim the set.

“It was a very tough match until 6-5. I had some chances to break,” Sinner said. “He played some very aggressive tennis, so I’m happy to overcome a very tough test today. Obviously winning the first match is very important in this competition and this format.”

Sinner surged ahead 3-0 in the second set as Auger-Aliassime took a medical timeout. “I hope it’s nothing too serious,” Sinner said. “I wish him obviously a very speedy recovery and hopefully he is back to 100 percent physically.”

Though the Canadian managed to save two break points to stay close, Sinner broke again and closed out the match in style, sealing victory with an ace to the delight of his home crowd.

While Auger-Aliassime faded, Sinner grew more confident, mixing in delicate drop shots that drew cheers from the Turin faithful, who rose to their feet as he wrapped up the win.

In Sunday’s other Bjorn Borg Group encounter, Germany’s Alexander Zverev defeated American Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6 (6). All four players in the group will meet each other with the top two advancing to the semifinals.

Tuesday’s (Wednesday in PH) matches feature the Jimmy Connors Group, where Alcaraz faces Taylor Fritz — both with one win apiece — and Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti takes on Australia’s Alex de Minaur. / From the wires