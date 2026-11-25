JANNIK Sinner has undergone minor surgery on his troublesome right knee after conservative treatments failed to produce the desired results, the Italian tennis star announced Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026.

According to the Associated Press, the former world No. 1 has not competed since successfully defending his Wimbledon title in July to capture his fifth Grand Slam crown. He has since surrendered the top spot in the rankings to Alexander Zverev.

Sinner revealed the procedure in a social media post, explaining that he and his team had initially tried to manage the injury without surgery.

“Over the past few months, together with my team we’ve tried everything to treat my injury without surgery,” Sinner wrote on Instagram.

“After some very encouraging progress early on, my knee unfortunately didn’t respond as we’d all hoped, that’s why today I underwent a minor surgery to improve the condition of my iliotibial band. I really miss being on court and will now begin my recovery process together with my team.”

The 24-year-old did not provide a timetable for his return but had already announced that he would not compete again this season.

Sinner said earlier this month during a news conference in Milan that he needed to be patient with his recovery rather than risk aggravating the injury.

“I have to respect the protocols at the moment because if we rush things we could have more serious problems,” he said.

When Sinner announced the end of his season last month, his management team said in a statement that he would undergo treatment for inflammation in his knee.

The latest setback marks his second extended absence from the professional tour in two years. In 2025, Sinner served a three-month suspension under a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency over a doping case.

His recovery also raises questions about his availability for the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of 2027, which begins Jan. 17. His absence would mean missing two consecutive Grand Slam tournaments after he also sat out the US Open.

The French Open, the season’s second Grand Slam, is scheduled to begin in late May. / LBG