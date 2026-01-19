Sinulog in the USA: Devotees honor Señor Santo Niño in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Florida -- Devotees gathered in a vibrant display of faith and culture to celebrate the Feast of Señor Santo Niño at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Tampa Bay, Florida, on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

The celebration brought a festive atmosphere to the church grounds, welcoming attendees from diverse backgrounds, including Florida locals and devotees from Mexico, Colombia, India, and the Philippines.

Colorful attire, traditional music, and prayerful devotion marked the occasion, reflecting the global reach of the Santo Niño devotion.

The event also commemorated the 38th anniversary of the Santo Niño Shrine in Tampa, a significant milestone for the Filipino-American Catholic community in the region.

The Filipino-American organizations, including The Philippine Cultural Foundation Inc. and Ang Bisaya Florida Inc., support the celebration.

The annual Sinulog celebration in Tampa Bay continues to serve as a symbol of unity, faith, and cultural heritage, bringing together communities across nationalities in honor of Señor Santo Niño. (Clark Panugalinog)