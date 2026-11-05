Sixers now 8-1 with win vs Pistons

JAYLEN Brown delivered a season-best 30 points and came up with a crucial defensive play in the closing seconds as the Philadelphia 76ers escaped with a 112-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night (Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, PH time).

Joel Embiid chipped in 26 points and 15 rebounds, while LeBron James finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists as the Eastern Conference-leading Sixers improved to 8-1. Their only defeat this season came against Detroit on their home floor.

Philadelphia managed to win despite a relatively quiet outing from Tyrese Maxey, who was limited to a season-low 19 points on 5-of-16 shooting.

Maxey had scored at least 26 points in each of his previous games and entered the contest averaging 29 points, behind only Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry in the NBA.

According to The Associated Press, Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 26 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds, while Duncan Robinson added 27 points for the Pistons, who remained atop the Central Division at 6-2.

The Sixers appeared headed for a comfortable victory after building a 17-point advantage, but Detroit mounted a late comeback to close the gap to six.

Cunningham had an opportunity to bring the Pistons within three with a three-point attempt, but Brown rejected his shot with 37 seconds remaining to preserve Philadelphia’s lead.

James also reached another career milestone, becoming the first player in NBA history to make 16,000 field goals. He achieved the feat with a left-handed runner early in the second quarter.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the league’s second-leading all-time scorer, finished his Hall of Fame career with 15,837 field goals made.

The 41-year-old James also showcased his playmaking skills in the second quarter, delivering a no-look pass and a left-handed feed to Adem Bona, who converted a three-point play before scoring another basket.

Embiid, meanwhile, received a technical foul late in the first half after a video review determined that he initiated a pushing and shoving incident with Detroit center Tolu Smith.

Elsewhere, Atlanta defeated Washington 120-105, the New York Knicks routed the Chicago Bulls 135-105, Boston beat Milwaukee 109-102, Brooklyn downed Charlotte 114-104, Indiana edged Memphis 107-103, Oklahoma City defeated Cleveland 124-116, and Minnesota beat Houston 117-107.

Portland prevailed over Phoenix 132-119, while New Orleans outlasted Utah 120-113 in overtime. Denver defeated Toronto 128-109, San Antonio narrowly escaped Dallas 112-111, the Los Angeles Lakers beat Sacramento Kings 116-103, and Miami survived a late challenge from the LA Clippers, winning 117-116 in overtime. / LBG