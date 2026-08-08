Slam dunk king heads overseas

THE three-time National Basketball Association (NBA) dunk champion Mac McClung is headed overseas for the first time after being acquired by Spanish basketball club Bàsquet Girona.

McClung, the consecutive dunk contest king in 2023, 2024 and 2025, will play for the club in the Liga ACB and probably in the EuroCup.

The 27-year-old high-flying guard bounced from different teams in the NBA and found more success in the development league, the G-League, where he became a two-time MVP.

McClung also made his senior debut for the United States national team during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas Qualifiers. / RSC