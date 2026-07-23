SMB wins 3 straight

SAN Miguel Beer remained perfect under interim coach Peter Martin, extending its winning streak to three games with a 128-122 win over Converge in the PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

George King exploded for 41 points, while CJ Perez added 31 to spearhead the Beermen, who followed up victories over the Macau Giant Pandas and the Terrafirma Dyip with another impressive offensive performance.

Marcio Lassiter scored 18 points, Don Trollano contributed, and June Mar Fajardo chipped in 10 as San Miguel topped the 123 points it recorded against the Giant Pandas and improved to 3-0, tying the NLEX Road Warriors atop Group A.

Martin, subbing for coach Leo Austria who is dealing with a health issue, credited the players for the team’ strong run.

Asked in the post-game interview where San Miguel’s fire was coming from, Martin replied: “Can I be honest? I don’t know.”

What pleased him the most was the Beermen’s urgency and intensity after taking a slim 61-60 lead at the start of the second half.

King and his teammates pulled away, 102-91, in the third and never let up to hand the FiberXers their first loss in four starts in the season-ending tourney.

King fired two four-point shots and two three-pointers in his 41-point outburst, while Perez had four treys and one four-pointer as they torched the Converge team that entered the game unbeaten after wins over Titan Ultra, Terrafirma and Macau.

Converge’s frontline tandem of Justin Arana and Justine Baltazar did well against Fajardo. They combined for 45 points and 17 rebounds.

In the opening game, Titan Ultra bounced back from its lopsided loss last week with a convincing 103-87 upset of reigning champion TNT.

Tirrell Brown tallied 29 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to power the Giant Risers’ balanced assault on both ends of the floor. Head coach Rensy Bajar said the victory was the result of the work the team put in following its 100-135 loss to NLEX last July 14.

Darius Days led TNT with 21 points, but Roger Pogoy and Rey Nambatac, who were instrumental in the Tropang 5G’s 106-103 opening win over Macau last Sunday, performed way below par as TNT dropped to 1-1. / PBA.PH