Smiling robot face made from live human skin cells

JAPANESE scientists engineered a smiling robot face that was made from lab-grown living human skin cells.

The artificial skin mimics real skin -- it can scar, burn, and repair itself if cut, and is flexible enough to convey realistic facial expressions.

The prototypes, however, are yet able to sense touch or temperature change, or react to external stimuli.

The study is published in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science on June 25, 2024.

It is spearheaded by Professor Shoji Takeuchi and his colleagues at the University of Tokyo, who have already been studying lab-made human skin for years.

In 2022, the researchers were able to develop a robotic finger covered in living skin that can bend like a human finger.

The researchers plan to create artificial skin that closely mimics the functionality of real skin, complete with blood vessels, nerves, sweat glands, sebaceous glands and hair follicles.

The prototypes pave the way for creating more lifelike robots, marking a significant advancement in robotics and bioengineering. (Dana Gracielle P. Quirante, UP Tacloban intern)