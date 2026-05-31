Song beats ex-champ Figueiredo in UFC 277

SONG Yadong scored an impres sive second-round submission vic tory against former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in the main event of UFC Fight Night 277 at the Galaxy Arena in Macau, China, on Saturday, May 30, 2026. Yadong stopped Figueire do’s takedown attempt before locking in a tight guillotine choke—the signature weapon of his camp Team Alpha Male. The fight ended at the 4:42 mark of the second round. In the co-main event, Macau favorite Zhang Mingyang was bru tally stopped by Alonzo Menifield. The American fighter landed a pre cise shot that short-circuited Ming yang, allowing Menifield to swarm and pound out the finish just sec onds before the end of round one. Meanwhile, the heavy hitters brought pure chaos. Russian juggernaut Sergei Pavlovich bounced back in trademark dev astating fashion, making quick work of Brazil’s Tallison Teixei ra. Pavlovich shattered Teixei ra’s defense with a crisp right hand that twisted the Brazilian’s chin before unleashing a terrify ing barrage of clubbing blows to seal the stoppage. Earlier on the card, Japa nese standout Kai Asakura put the bantamweight division on absolute notice. Snapping a two-fight skid in his 135-pound debut, the former title challeng er staggered his American foe with a monstrous right hand be fore a clinical follow-up left the curtains closed at just 1:50 of the first round. / RSC