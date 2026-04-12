South Korea creates powder spray that quickly stops bleeding

FIRST revealed in late December 2025, scientists at Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology developed a next-generation hemostatic spray-on powder that caould change emergency care. The breakthrough comes from a joint team led by Professors Steve Park and Sangyong Jon.

Once sprayed onto a wound, the powder transforms in about a second into a strong hydrogel barrier, sealing injuries almost instantly, even in deep or hard-to-reach areas.

Designed for battlefields, ambulances and ERs, it targets one of the biggest causes of preventable death: severe bleeding in the first critical minutes after injury.

Even more impressive, it’s made from natural ingredients like seaweed extracts and shell-derived compounds that help blood clot faster while protecting the wound. The gel is durable, antibacterial, absorbs heavy bleeding and can last up to two years in harsh conditions.

Not available yet, but this spray-on powder could soon redefine how we respond to life-threatening injuries — anywhere, anytime. / JAT