South Korea to review military exemption for athletes

THE South Korean government is considering scaling back or ending military service exemptions for gold medal-winning athletes after controversial remarks by members of the men’s soccer team at the Asian Games drew public anger.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the debate was triggered by three players from the team that beat Japan 1-0 in the Asian Games final last weekend in Nagoya, Japan.

All three later apologized, but the backlash revived a long-running question over whether athletes should be spared from mandatory service — a duty that ordinary citizens and even members of global K-pop group BTS have had to fulfill.

As reported by the AP, criticism grew on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, and on Wednesday, Oct. 7. Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Choi Hwi-young told the National Assembly’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee that the alternative service system for artists and athletes “will inevitably have to be scaled back.”

“It is true that the system has contributed to helping outstanding artists and athletes maintain and develop their abilities,” Choi was quoted by the AP as saying. “However, the values attached to fairness and public perceptions of military service have changed. I agree that the system should be comprehensively reviewed once again.”

Under current rules, most South Korean men must begin 18 to 21 months of military service by age 28. Since 1973, Olympic medalists and Asian Games gold medalists have been allowed to complete just three weeks of basic training as supplementary service instead.

What the players said

The AP reported that among those criticized was Yang Min-hyuk, who assisted the winning goal against Japan. Yang said after the match: “The medal and winning the championship weren’t important. I played the game with only one thing in mind — the reward of a military-service exemption.”

Newcastle United midfielder Park Seung-soo posted a photo on social media wearing a cap associated with soldiers who have completed service, while captain Lee Gi-hyuk held up his gold medal in a post-match interview and said, “I’m not going to the military,” the AP said.

The remarks prompted rebuke from lawmakers. People Power Party member Ahn Cheol-soo wrote on social media, as cited by AP: “Some players’ remarks after the match were outrageous. Even the captain bragged about not having to serve in the military. Are all the young people who enlist every year fools?”

Former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min said the comments had provoked resentment and questioned, “Is it really fair that BTS has to serve in the military while Asian Games gold medalists are exempt?”

In an editorial Tuesday, The Korea Herald called the practice outdated, writing: “South Korea now stands shoulder to shoulder with the world’s leading nations. The days when finishing first in Asia could meaningfully enhance the country’s national prestige are long gone. It is time to reconsider.”

Defense Ministry spokesperson Chung Binna said at a press briefing in Seoul that there are plans to cut back or eliminate the supplementary service system for artists and athletes, according to AP.

Other athletes affected

The soccer team was not the only group to benefit. Golfer Tom Kim, who won the men’s singles on Saturday, Oct. 3, after flying to Japan from the Presidents Cup, struck a different tone when asked about the exemption.

“I’m more proud that I’m able to bring a medal for my country,” he said, as quoted by AP.

Sixteen members of the South Korean baseball team that defeated Japan 3-1 in the final and three gold medalists in esports also qualified for the exemption, the AP reported. / LBG