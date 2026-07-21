Spain celebrates triumph

SPAIN’S newly crowned Fifa World Cup champions received a heroes’ welcome on Monday (Tuesday, July 21, 2026, PH time) as an estimated 1.8 million fans lined the streets of Madrid to celebrate the national team’s 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the final.

According to an Associated Press (AP) report, the 26-player squad and coaching staff arrived in the Spanish capital a day after Ferran Torres scored the title-winning goal in New Jersey, securing Spain’s second men’s World Cup crown and its first since 2010.

The team first met with Spain’s royal family before paying a visit to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

“Thank you to the coaches and players for the style of play, the effort and the victory,” Sánchez said. “We have truly enjoyed watching you play.”

The celebrations continued with an open-top bus parade through central Madrid, where jubilant supporters packed the streets waving Spanish flags and chanting for the champions.

The bus bore the slogan “Stars shine together,” while the players, wearing shirts emblazoned with Somos Campeones (“We Are Champions”), proudly displayed the World Cup trophy and greeted fans along the route.

“It’s been an emotional and proud experience to represent a wonderful country with such passionate and devoted fans,” coach Luis de la Fuente said before the parade. “We are filled with joy.”

The procession ended at Madrid’s iconic Cibeles Square, where around 120,000 supporters gathered for a ceremony honoring the team. Players entered the stage one by one to music of their choosing, with birthday celebrant Álex Baena carrying the World Cup trophy.

De la Fuente was tossed into the air by his players during the festivities, while striker Borja Iglesias briefly took over as the event’s DJ.

Spanish singers Aitana, Ana Mena, and Lola Índigo also performed before the celebration concluded with the entire squad lifting the trophy once again in front of the home crowd.

Fans had begun arriving at Cibeles hours before the team’s arrival despite temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit), eager to secure a glimpse of the world champions.

The celebrations extended beyond the official festivities. Following Sunday’s victory, thousands of supporters flooded Madrid’s streets, filling Puerta del Sol and other public squares with singing, dancing, and flag-waving that lasted into the early hours of Monday.

“I’m very happy. I’ve slept three or four hours, but for the team, I’ll do whatever it takes,” 19-year-old Victor Álvarez said.

Spain’s latest triumph also marked a historic milestone, as the country became the first to simultaneously hold both the men’s and women’s Fifa World Cup titles after the women’s team captured the 2023 championship.

“Honestly, it was very exciting,” 59-year-old civil servant Gema Rodero said. “We preferred not to go to any bar or anything, to experience it at home, focused and very happy, very joyful.”

The celebrations, however, were overshadowed by tragedy after authorities reported that a 13-year-old boy died in Salamanca when a fountain he had climbed with friends to celebrate the victory collapsed.

According to AP, Spain’s latest World Cup success comes in a country transformed since its 2010 triumph. Once struggling through a debt crisis and high unemployment, Spain now enjoys a growing economy, lower unemployment, and eased regional political tensions as it celebrates another historic achievement on football’s biggest stage. / LBG