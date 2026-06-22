Spain rips Saudi XI

SPAIN’S teenage star Lamine Yamal scored on his first FIFA World Cup start, while Cabo Verde strengthened its knockout-stage hopes and Iran pulled off a surprise draw against Belgium, the Xinhua news agency reported on Monday, June 22, 2026.

The 18-year-old Yamal opened the scoring in Spain’s 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in Atlanta, becoming the eighth youngest scorer in World Cup history. He struck within the opening 10 minutes after connecting with Mikel Oyarzabal’s cross at the back post.

Oyarzabal added two goals before halftime, while Hassan Altambakti’s own goal shortly after the break completed the rout for the reigning European champion.

Yamal said scoring in his first start at the tournament was a dream come true.

“I’ve always dreamed of being at a World Cup, and being able to score in my first match as a starter is a dream,” Yamal said. “I watched the last World Cup from a classroom, so being able to score here with my mum and my family in the stands is a dream come true.”

The result put Spain on top of Group H with four points. Uruguay and Cabo Verde both have two points, while Saudi Arabia sits at the bottom with one point.

Cabo Verde kept its hopes alive after earning a 2-2 draw with Uruguay in Miami Gardens. Kevin Pina gave Cabo Verde an early lead, but Uruguay responded through Maximiliano Araujo and Agustin Canobbio before halftime.

Helio Varela equalized in the second half after capitalizing on a defensive mistake, giving Cabo Verde another valuable point.

In Los Angeles, Iran held 10-man Belgium to a goalless draw in one of the tournament’s early surprises. Belgium defender Nathan Ngoy was sent off in the 66th minute after pulling down Mehdi Taremi, who was through on goal.

Despite controlling possession and creating several chances, Belgium failed to beat Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, who made seven saves.

The draw left Belgium third in Group G with two points, behind Iran on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Egypt came from behind to beat New Zealand 3-1 in Vancouver. Finn Surman gave New Zealand the lead, but second-half goals from Mostafa Zico, Mohamed Salah and Trezeguet secured Egypt’s first win of the tournament and placed the African side on top of Group G with four points. / LBG