Spaun cards bogey-free round

THE brutal reputation of Oakmont, a course synonymous with the US Open’s punishing test, met its match on Thursday (Friday, June 13, 2025, PH time) in J.J. Spaun.

Relatively new to this major championship and a newcomer to Oakmont’s specific challenges, Spaun approached the opening round prepared for anything.

What transpired was a masterclass in controlled golf: a clean, bogey-free scorecard that propelled him to a one-shot lead on a day that, true to US Open form, delivered a full spectrum of golfing drama.

While Spaun navigated the notoriously difficult layout with remarkable composure, many of golf’s biggest names found themselves wrestling with Oakmont’s relentless demands.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, a heavy favorite, experienced an uncharacteristically high bogey count. His round of 73 marked his highest US Open start ever, a stark contrast to his dominant form elsewhere.

After an early birdie, Scheffler quickly succumbed to the notorious “Church Pew” bunkers on the third and fourth, making consecutive bogeys from which he never fully recovered. He acknowledged his struggles, stating, “I made some silly mistakes out there... But overall just need to be a little sharper.”

The day was filled with memorable, and often frustrating, moments for other top players. Patrick Reed etched his name into US Open history by carding the first albatross in 11 years, holing a 3-wood from a staggering 286 yards on the par-5 fourth. Yet, the fickle nature of major championship golf was underscored by his subsequent triple bogey.

Bryson DeChambeau, known for his prodigious drives, found himself stymied by Oakmont’s infamous rough; on the par-5 12th, it took him a perplexing four shots to reach the green from just 39 yards out.

Even Si Woo Kim, who somehow managed a 68, confessed his bewilderment: “Honestly, I don’t even know what I’m doing on the course... feel like this course is too hard for me.”

Amidst this chaotic backdrop, Spaun’s steady hand was a beacon of consistency. In only his second US Open appearance, he pieced together a bogey-free 66, closing his round with 10 consecutive pars.

This exceptional performance matched the low opening round in US Open history at Oakmont. Spaun’s success was no mystery: his putting was phenomenal. He holed five crucial par putts ranging from 7 to 16 feet, complementing his four birdies.

Oakmont unequivocally lived up to its fearsome reputation. Despite relatively soft conditions from recent rain and only moderate wind, the scoring average hovered around 74.6. The rough, in particular, proved to be a constant menace. / FROM THE WIRES