THE Washington Wizards haven’t won 50 games in a season in nearly 50 years. With its new acquisition, the franchise hopes to find the basketball hero they have been desperately searching for.

Washington drafted 6-foot-9 forward AJ Dybantsa as the first overall pick in the National Basketball Association (NBA) Draft, with the hope of turning the tides for the struggling franchise that only won 17 games in the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Dybantsa grew up idolizing the fictional superhero, Spider-Man, and it was the reason he picked up basketball.

The rookie, who averaged 25.5 points in the National Collegiate Athletic Association, could play the hero role for the Wizards in the upcoming NBA season.

“I loved Spider-Man growing up. So I just started shooting from my bed with this miniature ball. Then I started playing in the YMCA leagues, ended up falling in love with the game,” said Dybantsa in NBA.com article. “So Spider-Man is the reason why I love basketball.”

Dybantasa has arrived in Washington and was warmly introduced and welcomed by the Wizards. He knows from himself how the Wizards badly want to overcome being whipping boys in the league.

“Nothing comes easy, but I want to be a piece of the puzzle that is part of the rebuild,” he said. “Obviously, Wizards fans have been waiting for a long time.”

This was the first time the Wizards have picked first in the NBA Draft since 2010 when the franchise picked all-around point guard John Wall.

Prior to Wall, the previous first pick for the Wizards was big man Kwame Brown in 2001.

Dybantsa averaged 25.5 points per game in college, becoming the first freshman to lead the nation in scoring since his new teammate, Young, did it at Oklahoma in 2017-18. / RSC