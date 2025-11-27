Spoelstra joins elite club as Heat defeat Bucks

TYLER Herro notched 29 points and Bam Adebayo added 17 and 11 rebounds as the Miami Heat edged the Milwaukee Bucks 106-103 in an NBA Cup game Wednesday night (Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025 PH time).

The victory marked the 800th career win for Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, an Associated Press report said.

Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins and Kel’el Ware each scored 11 for Miami, which moved to 3-1 in Cup play and improved to 9-1 at home. The Heat will win Group C if Milwaukee defeats New York on Friday.

Ryan Rollins led Milwaukee with 26 points, while Myles Turner had 24 and Gary Trent Jr. added 15. The Bucks have now lost six straight, the last four without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee also dropped an NBA Cup group-stage game for the first time, ending a 10-0 run that stretched back to the event’s inception. Bucks coach Doc Rivers, previously 8-0 in Cup games, likewise took his first loss in the tournament.

Spoelstra became the 17th coach in league history to reach 800 victories and just the third to do so with one franchise, joining Gregg Popovich (San Antonio) and Jerry Sloan (Utah).

Celtics 117, Pistons 114

Jaylen Brown had 33 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White scored 27, and the Boston Celtics ended Detroit’s franchise record-tying 13-game winning streak with a 117-114 victory.

Cade Cunningham scored 42 for the Eastern Conference–leading Pistons, who missed a chance to break the team record shared with the 1989–90 and 2003–04 champions.

Down by three, Detroit had an opportunity to tie the game when Cunningham was fouled near midcourt while going for a three-pointer and was awarded three free throws. He made the first two but missed the third and Payton Pritchard sealed the win with two free throws for Boston.

Thunder 113, Wolves 105

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points despite dealing with illness, leading Oklahoma City past Minnesota 113-105 in another NBA Cup matchup. He shot 12 of 19 from the field and 15 of 17 at the line.

The Thunder won their 10th straight and became just the fifth team in NBA history to start 18-1. They also went 4-0 in West Group A to move into strong position for the knockout stage.

Gilgeous-Alexander has now scored at least 20 points in 91 consecutive games, the third-longest streak in league history. He can tie Wilt Chamberlain’s second-longest run of 92 on Friday against Phoenix.

Anthony Edwards had 31 points and eight rebounds for Minnesota, which dropped its third straight while going 22 of 37 from the free-throw line.

Elsewhere, New York beat Charlotte 129-101, Toronto edged Indiana 97-95, Memphis defeated New Orleans 133-128 in overtime, Phoenix topped Sacramento 112-100, San Antonio beat Portland 115-102 and Houston held off Golden State 104-100. / LBG