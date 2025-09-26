Messi double seals Inter Miami playoff berth

NEW YORK - Lionel Messi scored two goals and set up another as Inter Miami clinched an MLS playoff spot with a 4-0 away rout of New York City on Wednesday.

The visitors opened the scoring just before halftime when Baltasar Rodriguez ran onto Messi's perfectly weighted through ball and calmly slotted his shot into the bottom-right corner.

Messi doubled the lead with a deft chip over goalkeeper Matt Freese following Sergio Busquets' defense-splitting pass.

Luis Suarez then converted a penalty after Rodrigo de Paul was brought down by Justin Haak.

Messi completed the rout four minutes from time by driving into the box and threading a right-footed effort from a tight angle into the far corner.

The 38-year-old eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 32 goals and provided 14 assists in 38 games across all competitions for Miami this season.

The Florida outfit is third in the Eastern Conference with 55 points, five behind leaders Philadelphia. XINHUA