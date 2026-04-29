Spurs advance to semis

THE San Antonio Spurs are headed to the Western Conference semifinals for the first time in nearly a decade.

Victor Wembanyama delivered 17 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks as the Spurs cruised past the Portland Trail Blazers, 114-95, on Tuesday night (Monday, April 29, 2026, PH time) to win Game 5 of their first-round NBA playoff series.

According to an Associated Press report, the Spurs never trailed and secured their third straight victory in the series to move on to the Western Conference semifinals for the first time since 2017.

De’Aaron Fox led San Antonio with 21 points, while Julian Champagnie added 19 markers and Dylan Harper scored 17. The Spurs built a lead as large as 28 points in the dominant closeout win.

San Antonio will next face the winner of the Denver Nuggets-Minnesota Timberwolves series, which Minnesota currently leads 3-2. Game 6 is set for Thursday (Friday, May 1, in PH).

Wembanyama, the 7-foot-4 French star, played a major role in ending Portland’s hopes. After the Trail Blazers trimmed the deficit to 91-82 midway through the fourth quarter behind an 11-0 run, the Spurs quickly answered. Wembanyama highlighted the response by swatting Deni Avdija’s floater off the backboard and into the crowd.

Avdija scored 22 points for Portland but struggled from deep, hitting just one of six three-point attempts. The Trail Blazers shot only 23 percent from beyond the arc as a team. Scoot Henderson was held to just five points.

The Spurs came out strong after coach Mitch Johnson stressed the need for a better start. San Antonio responded with a 17-4 opening burst, sparked by two three-pointers and eight early points from Champagnie.

Champagnie finished five of seven from long range, helping the Spurs shoot 40 percent from three-point territory.

San Antonio also made key defensive plays, including Devin Vassell’s block on Donovan Clingan’s dunk attempt that led to a three-point play by Luke Kornet for a commanding 64-37 advantage.

76ers, Knicks triumph

Joel Embiid scored 33 points, while Tyrese Maxey added 25 points and 10 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Boston Celtics, 113-97, to stay alive in their series.

In New York, Jalen Brunson poured in 39 points as the Knicks routed the Atlanta Hawks, 126-97, for a 3-2 lead in their own first-round matchup. / LBG