Spurs avoid 3-0 hole

VICTOR Wembanyama delivered when the San Antonio Spurs needed him most.

According to an Associated Press report, Wembanyama finished with 32 points, eight rebounds, and six assists as the Spurs defeated the New York Knicks, 115-111, on Monday night (Tuesday, June 9, 2026, PH time) to cut their deficit to 2-1 in the NBA Finals.

The victory gave Wembanyama his first NBA Finals win and kept San Antonio’s championship hopes alive after dropping the first two games of the series at home.

“I’m sure Victor has numerous sources of motivation,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said in the AP report. “I don’t think any of us are surprised or expect anything different than a strong performance.”

Playing before a packed Madison Square Garden crowd that included US President Donald Trump, the Spurs snapped New York’s 13-game postseason winning streak and handed the Knicks their first loss in 46 days.

The Knicks entered the contest riding one of the longest playoff winning streaks in NBA history and were seeking to move within one victory of their first NBA championship since 1973. Instead, San Antonio spoiled New York’s first NBA Finals home game since 1999.

Wembanyama, who committed a costly turnover late in Game 2, responded with a poised all-around effort. He scored 10 points in the fourth quarter and helped the Spurs build enough separation to fend off a late Knicks rally.

“At home, it really feels like playing six against five. Here, it feels like five against six,” Wembanyama said. “It really shows what teams are made of.”

Stephon Castle added 23 points, while De’Aaron Fox hit key shots in the closing minutes as the Spurs avoided falling into a 3-0 series hole — a deficit no team has ever overcome in the NBA Finals.

Jalen Brunson paced New York with 32 points, while OG Anunoby contributed 28.

The Spurs seized control early, racing to a double-digit lead behind Wembanyama’s strong start. San Antonio shot nine-for-11 from the field to open the game and carried a 33-22 advantage after the first quarter.

The Knicks responded in the second period, with Anunoby’s three-pointer capping an 11-2 run that cut the deficit to two. Brunson later drilled a deep three-pointer as New York surged ahead and took a 64-57 lead into halftime.

San Antonio regrouped after the break and reclaimed the lead in the third quarter. Castle’s three-pointer with 1:53 remaining gave the Spurs a 111-104 cushion, and he sealed the victory with two free throws in the final seconds after Anunoby trimmed the deficit to two.

Knicks coach Mike Brown pointed to the free-throw disparity in the second half, where San Antonio held a 24-8 advantage.

“I tell the guys, it’s a seven-game series for a reason,” Brown said, according to AP. “They are a great team. They are well-coached. They have an iconic player. It’s not going to be easy.”

New York also struggled offensively as Karl-Anthony Towns was limited to 11 points and Mikal Bridges battled foul trouble throughout the game.

The Knicks will have another opportunity to regain control of the series in Game 4 on Wednesday (Thursday in PH), while the Spurs look to become the first team in NBA history to win the Finals after losing the first two games at home. / LBG