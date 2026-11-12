Spurs extend streak to 10

THE San Antonio Spurs continued their impressive run, overcoming a 22-point deficit to defeat the Chicago Bulls, 124-119, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 (PH time), and stretch their winning streak to 10 games.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Victor Wembanyama led San Antonio with 32 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks, while rookie Dylan Harper delivered an all-around performance with 18 points, 10 assists, and four steals.

The Spurs completed a perfect 4-0 road trip, with De’Aaron Fox chipping in 17 points and nine assists. Wembanyama continued his outstanding form two days after exploding for 40 points in a victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Chicago, meanwhile, suffered its eighth consecutive defeat, dropping to 1-9 overall and 0-4 at home. Jalen Smith matched his career-best scoring output with 23 points, while Nic Claxton chipped in 17 off the bench.

Bulls first-round pick Caleb Wilson had 15 points in just 15 minutes before exiting in the third quarter because of a right-hand injury. Wilson’s college season had previously been cut short last winter by two separate hand injuries.

Chicago appeared headed for a comfortable victory after building a 22-point advantage at 64-42 midway through the second quarter. The Bulls caught fire from beyond the arc, converting 10 of their first 12 attempts from three-point range. They finished the opening half shooting 66 percent from the field after pouring in 41 points in the first quarter.

However, San Antonio turned the game around after halftime, opening the third quarter with an 18-3 surge fueled by five Chicago turnovers to erase the deficit. The Spurs then seized control with an 11-2 run in the fourth quarter.

Boston wins 5th straight

Jayson Tatum came through at the free-throw line in the closing seconds as the Boston Celtics rallied from 22 points down to beat the Toronto Raptors, 98-93, and claim their fifth consecutive victory.

Tatum sank the tying and go-ahead free throws with 25.2 seconds remaining to finish with 24 points. Derrick White added 19, while Payton Pritchard chipped in 14.

Neemias Queta posted a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds as Boston improved to 4-0 against Atlantic Division opponents, according to AP.

The Celtics played without Paul George, who was sidelined by illness a day after scoring 36 points in his winning return to Philadelphia.

Despite his late-game heroics, Tatum struggled with his shooting, making just six of 21 attempts from the field and two of 11 from three-point range. He converted 10 of 12 free throws.

Ja’Kobe Walter paced Toronto with 17 points, while rookie Allen Graves contributed a career-high 13. The Raptors dropped below the .500 mark for the first time this season at 5-6.

Nuggets hold off Grizzlies

Jamal Murray scored 17 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to power the Denver Nuggets past the Memphis Grizzlies, 123-118, the AP reported.

Nikola Jokic supplied 27 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists, while Cameron Johnson finished with 23 points. Murray also dished out eight assists. Denver won for the fifth time in its last seven outings.

Ty Jerome and Jaylen Wells scored 22 points apiece for Memphis, which has dropped four of its last five games after opening the season with six straight victories. The Grizzlies fell to 2-4 at home.

Cedric Coward recorded 15 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, Cam Spencer added 15, and Cameron Boozer finished with 13 points and 11 boards.

Around the NBA

Elsewhere, the Indiana Pacers defeated the Washington Wizards 114-101, Cleveland prevailed over New York 115-107, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat Milwaukee 123-112.

Brooklyn routed New Orleans 145-111, while Orlando defeated Utah 123-108, Houston Rockets turned back Golden State Warriors 115-108, and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Oklahoma City Thunder a 118-108 defeat. / LBG