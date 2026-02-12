Spurs maintain West pace with victory over Warriors

THE San Antonio Spurs are heading into the All-Star break on a high note, securing their sixth consecutive victory with a 126-113 win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night (Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, PH time).

According to a report by the Associated Press, De’Aaron Fox led the scoring with 27 points, while Victor Wembanyama contributed 26 to help the Spurs improve to a

38-16 record.

This resurgence places San Antonio as the second seed in the Western Conference, a significant turnaround after a six-season playoff drought. Keldon Johnson added 21 points for the Spurs in the winning effort.

The Warriors, playing without the injured Stephen Curry, saw 17-point performances from Draymond Green, Moses Moody, and De’Anthony Melton. Green also tallied 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Despite opening the third quarter with a barrage of three-pointers to build a 16-point lead, Golden State could not withstand a 24-8 San Antonio run that tied the game by the end of the period.

The Spurs dominated the final frame, sparked by a flurry of plays from Wembanyama, to beat the Warriors for the first time this season.

Clippers 105, Rockets 102

In Houston, Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points, including a decisive three-point play with just two seconds remaining, to lift the Los Angeles Clippers to a 105-102 win over the Rockets.

Leonard, who also grabbed 12 rebounds, scored 19 of his points in the fourth quarter.

The Rockets managed to tie the game late following a layup and a free throw from Alperen Sengun, but Leonard’s fadeaway jumper and gift shot sealed the win.

Kevin Durant led Houston with 21 points in the narrow loss.

Pistons 113, Raptors 95

Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 28 points as the Pistons secured a 113-95 road victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Paul Reed played a pivotal role in the win by scoring 16 of his 22 points in the opening quarter, helping the Eastern Conference-leading Pistons enter the All-Star break with momentum. Detroit had won six of its last seven games and extended its seven-game winning streak over Toronto.

The victory was particularly impressive as the Pistons were missing key centers Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren, both of whom were serving suspensions following an altercation in Charlotte earlier in the week.

Elsewhere, the Cleveland Cavaliers dismantled the Washington Wizards 138-113, Boston Celtics beat Chicago Bulls 124-105, Milwaukee won 116-108 at Orlando, Detroit topped Toronto 113-95, New York dominated Philadelphia 138-89, Indiana edged Brooklyn 115-110, Miami beat New Orleans 123-111, Minnesota Timberwolves dominated Portland Trail Blazers 133-109, Oklahoma City won 136-109 at Phoenix, Utah Jazz defeated Sacramento Kings 121-93, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-116. / LBG