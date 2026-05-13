Spurs near West finals

VICTOR Wembanyama bounced back from the first ejection of his NBA career with a dominant performance, finishing with 27 points, 17 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-97 Wednesday, May 13, 2026 (PH time), to take a 3-2 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series.

According to the Associated Press, Wembanyama, at 22 years old, became the third-youngest player in NBA history to post those numbers in a playoff game, trailing only Magic Johnson and Luka Doncic.

Keldon Johnson scored 21 points, while De’Aaron Fox added 18 and Stephon Castle chipped in 17 as San Antonio moved one win away from the Western Conference finals. The Spurs can clinch the series and advance to face the Oklahoma City Thunder with a victory in Game 6 on Saturday in Minneapolis.

Anthony Edwards, who was held to eight points in the first half, finished with 20 points for Minnesota. Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels added 17 points each.

Wembanyama returned after being ejected early in the second quarter of Minnesota’s 114-109 Game 4 win Monday in Minneapolis. He was assessed a flagrant foul 2 after elbowing Naz Reid in the throat.

The physicality continued Wednesday, with Reid drawing a technical foul for shoving Wembanyama in the back during a Minnesota free throw with 2:24 remaining in the first half.

The confrontation appeared to energize Wembanyama, who scored 18 points in the opening quarter while shooting 6-of-8 from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

The Timberwolves opened the third quarter with a 14-2 run to tie the game at 61 after trailing by as many as 18 points in the first half. Minnesota also disrupted three attempted alley-oop passes intended for the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama.

San Antonio regained control in the third quarter, highlighted by Johnson blocking Rudy Gobert’s dunk attempt before converting a short jumper after battling Edwards under the basket.

The Spurs held Minnesota under 100 points for the fifth time in 10 postseason games. / LBG