Spurs stay perfect; Rollins lifts Bucks

VICTOR Wembanyama delivered a dominant all-around performance with 27 points, 18 rebounds, six assists, and five blocks as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Miami Heat 107-101 on Thursday night (Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, PH time) to start 5-0 for the first time in franchise history.

The Spurs had previously opened a season 4-0 only three times, most recently in 2017. Before this year, San Antonio, Miami, and Sacramento were the only teams never to begin a season 5-0 — a list the Spurs finally exited with the hard-fought win.

Bam Adebayo paced Miami with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists in a duel between All-Star big men.

The Heat were missing Norman Powell (groin), Tyler Herro (ankle), Kasparas Jakucionis (groin), and Nikola Jovic (hip), yet nearly rallied from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter before their three-game winning streak came to an end.

Miami opened the final period with a blistering 17-1 run, with Wembanyama’s lone free throw serving as San Antonio’s only point in the first 4:35. The Heat outscored the Spurs 29-20 in the quarter, but San Antonio closed on an 8-3 spurt to secure the historic win.

Six Spurs finished in double figures, led by rookie Stephon Castle’s 21 points, eight assists, and six rebounds. Devin Vassell added 17 points, while Wembanyama extended his streak of games with at least one block to 90 — the fourth-longest in NBA history.

With 14.6 seconds remaining, Wembanyama fired up the crowd after being fouled by Andrew Wiggins, waving for fans to rise as they celebrated the milestone victory.

Rollins shines again

Ryan Rollins set a career high for the second straight game, scoring 32 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Golden State Warriors 120-110 despite the absence of

Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo, second in the league in scoring (36.3) and rebounding (14.0), was ruled out shortly before tipoff due to left knee soreness. He watched from the bench as Rollins, a former Warrior, took center stage.

Rollins shot 13-of-21 from the field, including 5-of-7 from beyond the arc, and added eight assists — building on his 25-point outing in Tuesday’s win over the New York Knicks.

Myles Turner chipped in 17 points, and Cole Anthony added 16 before fouling out, helping Milwaukee’s bench outscore Golden State’s reserves 38-29.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 27 points, followed by Jonathan Kuminga’s 24 and Jimmy Butler’s 23 with 11 rebounds.

Golden State cut an eight-point deficit to 106-104 on Curry’s 3-pointer with just over four minutes left, but Rollins responded seconds later with a triple that sparked an 11-2 Bucks run. He sealed the victory with one final three-pointer in the closing seconds.

Curry’s streak of 57 consecutive made free throws — the second-longest of his career — ended when he missed one with 4:52 remaining.

Elsewhere, the Oklahoma City Thunder routed the Washington Wizards 127-108, while the Orlando Magic beat the Charlotte Hornets 123-107. / FROM THE WIRES