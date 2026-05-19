Spurs steal opener

VICTOR Wembanyama erupted for 41 points and 24 rebounds, while Dylan Harper added 24 markers and a team playoff-record seven steals to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 122-115 double-overtime victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 (PH time).

According to the Associated Press (AP), Wembanyama put the game away with two dunks in the final minute, including a three-point play, as the Spurs stole home-court advantage and beat the Thunder for the fifth time in six meetings this season.

Stephon Castle chipped in 17 points, while Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson scored 13 apiece. Julian Champagnie added 11 markers for the Spurs, who played without De’Aaron Fox due to ankle stiffness.

“A great effort — from everybody,” Wembanyama said in the AP report after becoming the youngest player in NBA playoff history to record at least 40 points and 20 rebounds in a game.

At 22 years and 134 days old, he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who was 22 years and 343 days when he achieved the feat in the 1970 NBA Finals.

Alex Caruso led Oklahoma City with 31 points off the bench, the second-highest scoring output of his career, but the Thunder saw their nine-game playoff winning streak snapped.

Jalen Williams returned from a six-game absence caused by a hamstring strain and scored 26 points, while reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 24 points and 12 assists but struggled from the field, shooting just 7-of-23.

It was the sixth Game 1 in NBA playoff history to reach double overtime and the first since a Spurs-Warriors matchup in 2013.

“It was a war of wills,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said in the AP story. “The levels of mental toughness exuded by both teams ... we needed every second from everybody that played.”

San Antonio led by 10 midway with 9:10 remaining in the fourth quarter before Oklahoma City rallied to force overtime. Wembanyama had a chance to win the game in regulation, but Chet Holmgren blocked his off-balance attempt at the buzzer.

The French star redeemed himself in overtime by drilling a deep game-tying three-pointer with 28 seconds left to force a second extra period.

“We have to get better from this game,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said in the AP report.

Gilgeous-Alexander struggled early, managing just four points on 1-of-5 shooting in the first half — the first time since Oct. 29, 2023, that he failed to make at least two field goals before halftime.

Meanwhile, Wembanyama dominated from the opening half with 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Spurs carried a 51-44 lead into the break. San Antonio maintained control for most of the night and entered the fourth quarter ahead, 80-73.

Game 2 is set for Thursday in Oklahoma City. / LBG