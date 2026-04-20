Spurs thrash Blazers

VICTOR Wembanyama dazzled in his playoff debut, scoring 35 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 111-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series Sunday night (Monday, April 20, 2026, in PH), the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Wembanyama erupted for 21 points in the first half, the most in the opening half of a playoff debut since the NBA began tracking play-by-play data in 1997. His 35-point performance also set a Spurs franchise record for a playoff debut, surpassing Tim Duncan’s 32 points in 1998.

Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox each chipped in 17 points and combined for 15 assists as San Antonio secured its first playoff win since 2019.

Deni Avdija paced Portland with 30 points and 10 rebounds, while Scoot Henderson added 18 points for the Trail Blazers, who earned the No. 7 seed through the play-in tournament.

Game 2 is set for Tuesday (Wednesday in PH) in San Antonio before the series shifts

to Portland.

The atmosphere at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio was electric, as the Spurs played their first playoff game since 2019 in front of a sellout crowd.

Among those in attendance were franchise legends Tim Duncan and fellow Hall of Famer David Robinson, who sat together courtside to witness the team’s postseason return.

The Spurs had previously enjoyed a remarkable run of 22 consecutive playoff appearances, tied for the longest in NBA history, during which they captured five championships.

Much of the renewed optimism surrounding San Antonio centers on Wembanyama, the 7-foot-4 star from France who is a finalist for both the NBA Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year awards.

One of his standout plays came midway through the first quarter, when he dribbled behind his back to evade Avdija at halfcourt, backed him down near the top of the key, spun past him, and drove unimpeded to the basket for a powerful two-handed dunk.

Wembanyama and Castle set the tone early, combining for 19 of the Spurs’ 30 points in the opening quarter.

Portland attempted to rally at the start of the second half, as Henderson knocked down a three-pointer and added a fastbreak layup during an 8-0 run that trimmed a 16-point deficit to just two, 59-57, early in the third quarter.

However, San Antonio quickly responded by tightening its defense and regaining control. On one sequence in the third period, Luke Kornet and Devin Vassell combined to block Portland rookie Donovan Clingan on the same possession, igniting the Spurs’ momentum.

Vassell then connected on back-to-back three-pointers, extending San Antonio’s lead to 72-61 with five minutes remaining in the third quarter, as the Spurs steadily pulled away.

Magic 112, Pistons 101

In another Game 1 matchup, the Orlando Magic defeated the top-seeded Detroit Pistons, 112-101, the AP also reported.

Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 23 points, nine rebounds, and four assists as Orlando maintained control throughout the contest. The victory extended Detroit’s home playoff losing streak to 11 games, the longest in NBA history, dating back to 2008.

The Pistons were led by Cade Cunningham, who scored a playoff career-high 39 points, while Tobias Harris added 17. However, the rest of Detroit’s lineup struggled offensively.

Franz Wagner played a key role for Orlando, scoring 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to help seal the win. Desmond Bane and Wendell Carter Jr. each added 17 points, while Jalen Suggs contributed 16.

Detroit will look to bounce back when it hosts Game 2 on Wednesday night (Thursday, PH time).

The Pistons have not advanced past the first round of the playoffs in 18 years, while the Magic are seeking their first postseason series victory since 2010.

In other playoff games, the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the Phoenix Suns, 119-84, while the Boston Celtics cruised to a 123-91 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

/ LBG