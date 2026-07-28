Stars enter mixed doubles

TOP-RANKED Aryna Sabalenka and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic headline the initial entry list for the US Open mixed doubles championship, an Associated Press (AP) report said.

The US Tennis Association (USTA) on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, announced the first 16 teams for the event, which was revamped last year to attract more top singles players and offers a $1 million prize to the champions.

Sabalenka, the two-time defending US Open women’s champion, will team up with Djokovic, while 2025 runners-up Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud are also returning.

Other notable pairings include Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz, Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori, Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper, and Filipina Alex Eala with Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The main draw will be played on Aug. 25-26 at Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium. Teams may enter until Aug. 17, with the six highest-ranked pairs earning automatic berths. Eight teams will receive wild cards, while two more will qualify on Aug. 24.

According to AP, defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori are seeking a third straight title but will likely need a wild card because of their low singles rankings.

The revamped format initially drew criticism for sidelining doubles specialists, but last year’s event attracted more than 78,000 fans over two days.

“Any time you can bring women and men together on the same team, you showcase tennis at its best,” USTA CEO Craig Tiley said. “The mixed doubles championship is an innovation that will engage new audiences and give our fans another opportunity to see the biggest stars compete together.” / LBG