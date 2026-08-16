Stoudemire, 2 NBA coaches inducted in Hall of Fame

ALL-STAR forward Amar’e Stoudemire and coaches Doc Rivers and Mike D’Antoni were among the nine inductees into the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday (Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026, PH time).

The 2003 Rookie of the Year Stoudemire, averaged 18.9 points and 7.8 rebounds in 14 seasons in the National Basketball Association (NBA) with the Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, and the Miami Heat.

Stoudemire was a key player in Phoenix’s fast-paced game with point guard Steve Nash under head coach D’Antoni in the 2000s era.

Also inducted was Rivers, who has an NBA coaching record of 1,194-866 over 27 seasons with the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks.

Also in the batch were NBA referee for 39 seasons Joey Crawford, coach Mark Few, women players Candace Parker, Elena Delle Donne and Chamique Holdsclaw, along with the unbeaten 1996 US Olympic gold medal team. / RSC