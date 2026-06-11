Strait of Hormuz fully closed after US strikes on Iran

IRAN'S Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz to all shipping, including oil tankers and commercial vessels, citing insecurity caused by US strikes on southern Iran.

In a statement, the command said that due to insecurity in the region, the Strait of Hormuz is closed to the transit of all types of vessels, including oil tankers and commercial ships, and any movement will be targeted.

It rejected US claims that ships were still passing through the waterway.

It also warned that the Iranian Armed Forces will deliver a crushing and decisive response to any aggression and mischief by the invading and terrorist U S army in the region. (IRNA News Agency)