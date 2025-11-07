Suns eclipse Clippers behind Green

JALEN Green scored 29 points and hit six three-pointers in his season debut as the Phoenix Suns defeated the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 115-102 on Thursday night (Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, PH time).

Devin Booker added 24 points, Grayson Allen contributed 18 with four treys, and Royce O’Neale chipped in 17 on five three-pointers as Phoenix connected on 19 triples, one shy of its season high. The Suns have now won three of their last four games.

Ivica Zubac led the Clippers with a season-best 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Cam Christie scored 17 and John Collins added 13. Los Angeles dropped its third straight game and remained winless on the road at 0-3.

The Clippers were without top scorers Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. Leonard, averaging 24.3 points per game, missed his second consecutive contest with a sprained right knee. Harden (23.3 ppg) sat out for personal reasons, the team announced.

Without their stars, the Clippers stayed competitive through the first half but couldn’t match Phoenix’s surge after the break.

The Suns exploded for a 33-11 run in the third quarter to build an 84-64 lead, fueled by three O’Neale triples and a pair from Booker. Phoenix outscored Los Angeles 40-23 in the period and stretched the margin to as many as 25 points early in the fourth.

The Clippers trimmed the deficit to 11 with two minutes remaining but never threatened down the stretch.

Green, who missed Phoenix’s first eight games with a right hamstring strain, played 23 minutes under a time restriction in his first appearance since being acquired from Houston in the offseason.

Mark Williams finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, helping Phoenix improve to 4-1 at home this season. The Suns shot 44.6 percent from the field and 38.8 percent (19 of 49) from beyond the arc.

The Clippers shot 44.3 percent overall and 32.3 percent (10 of 31) from deep.

Bradley Beal endured a rough return to Phoenix, scoring just five points on 2-of-14 shooting in his first game back since being waived in the offseason.

The Suns bought out the final two years and $11 million of his contract before Beal signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Clippers.

The teams meet again Saturday (Sunday in PH) in Inglewood, California, in the second game of their back-to-back series. The season series is currently tied 1-1.