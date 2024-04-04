Suns improve playoff position

PHOENIX—Devin Booker scored 40 points, Kevin Durant added 32 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 122-101 on Wednesday night.

The Suns have won six of their past eight, moving up to the No. 6 spot in a crowded Western Conference playoff race, which would allow them to avoid the play-in tournament.

Booker—coming off a 52-point night in a win against New Orleans on Monday—shot 13 of 25 from the field, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Durant shot 13 of 23 and added seven assists.

“I think it’s just the energy throughout our whole team, understanding what’s at stake and what time of year it is,” Booker said. “The ball’s hopping around; we’re defending at a high level.”

It’s just the second time this season that Booker and Durant have both scored at least 30 in the same game. Royce O’Neale scored 17 points, making five 3-pointers, while Bol Bol added 15 points off the bench.

The 7-foot-3 Bol has earned more time in the Suns’ rotation over the past few months. He barely played during the season’s first few months, but is averaging about seven points per game since the All-Star break, shooting about 60 percent from the field, including 43 percent from 3-point range. / AP