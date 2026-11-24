JALEN Green scored 25 points and Devin Booker chipped in 22 as the Phoenix Suns outlasted the New Orleans Pelicans, 123-119, in overtime on Monday night (Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, PH time) to extend their winning streak to four games, the Associated Press reported.

Collin Gillespie poured in 18 points, including five in overtime, while Miles Bridges posted a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds for Phoenix, which handed New Orleans its fourth consecutive defeat.

Jordan Poole led the Pelicans with 28 points, all scored in the first three quarters, while Zion Williamson added 25. Saddiq Bey finished with 21 points and Jeremiah Fears dished out 11 assists for New Orleans, which has lost 10 of its last 11 games after opening the season with a 4-4 record.

Fears struggled with his shooting, making only three of 17 attempts after scoring 29 points in Saturday’s loss to San Antonio. Trey Murphy also had a difficult night, going 4-of-14 from the field, including 1-of-6 from beyond the arc, as he continued his return from knee soreness that had kept him out of seven of New Orleans’ previous eight games.

Phoenix took control in overtime with a decisive 10-4 run, highlighted by Booker’s jumper, Gillespie’s layup while drawing a foul, and Bridges’ three-pointer.

The Suns appeared poised to win in regulation after Booker’s step-back jumper gave them a 109-107 lead with 31 seconds remaining. However, Fears tied the game with a driving scoop shot with 22.8 seconds left, before Herb Jones intercepted Booker’s pass in the closing seconds to force overtime.

Poole started hot, making his first nine attempts, including six three-pointers. He finished the first half with 17 points, but Phoenix carried a slim 56-54 advantage into the break.

Derik Queen added 11 points for New Orleans but missed four of five free throws in the fourth quarter. The Pelicans also struggled at the line, converting only six of 12 attempts in the period.

In other NBA games, Portland beat Philadelphia 128-111, Memphis defeated Charlotte 117-111, Milwaukee edged Toronto 116-111, the Indiana Pacers prevailed over the Oklahoma City Thunder 125-120, and Minnesota Timberwolves routed Brooklyn Nets 142-116.

Chicago Bulls defeated Cleveland Cavaliers 122-108, Houston Rockets turned back Los Angeles Clippers 116-104, and San Antonio beat Sacramento 123-107, while the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Utah Jazz 109-94. / LBG