Suns snap Thunder’s winning streak

DEVIN Booker shook off a season-long perimeter slump in spectacular fashion, drilling a go-ahead three-pointer with just 0.7 seconds remaining to lift the Phoenix Suns to a 108-105 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night (Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, PH time).

According to a report by the Associated Press, Booker received the late inbounds pass and connected on the long-range shot over the defense of Alex Caruso, erasing the sting of a blown four-point lead in the final minute.

The Thunder had a chance to forced overtime, but Ajay Mitchell’s corner three-pointer missed the mark at the buzzer.

Jordan Goodwin provided a massive spark off the bench for Phoenix, scoring 26 points and hitting a career-high eight three-pointers.

Booker finished with 24 points, while Dillon Brooks added 22, including a clutch triple with 36 seconds left that momentarily put Phoenix ahead by four.

The Suns showed resilience after trailing by as many as 18 points in the second quarter, eventually chipping away at the lead to enter the final frame with a one-point advantage.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Oklahoma City, though the Thunder still hold the NBA’s best record at 30-6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander paced the Thunder with 25 points and Jalen Williams added 23, including a step-back jumper that tied the game at 105 with 8.2 seconds left following a Suns turnover.

Despite the late-game drama, Booker’s heroics ensured the Suns overcame an early shooting struggle where they missed their first eight attempts from deep.

Pistons 114, Cavaliers 110

The Detroit Pistons earned a rare road victory by holding off the Cavaliers 114-110. Cade Cunningham scored 27 points and Daniss Jenkins contributed 25, with 21 of those coming in a scorching second-quarter performance.

The Pistons snapped a nine-game losing streak at Rocket Arena in despite a 30-point effort from Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell.

Ausar Thompson’s tip-in with 17.2 seconds left and steady free-throw shooting from Jenkins in the closing seconds sealed the win for the Eastern Conference leaders.

Lakers 120, Grizzlies 114

Luka Doncic and LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to their second win over the Memphis Grizzlies in three days, securing a 120-114 comeback victory.

Doncic nearly notched a triple-double with 36 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, while James tallied 26 points and 10 assists.

Memphis was led by Jaylen Wells’ 23 points, but the Grizzlies suffered their fourth straight loss after rookie Cedric Coward was sidelined for the second half with an ankle injury.

Bucks 115, Kings 98

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered a dominant performance, racking up 37 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 115-98 rout of the Sacramento Kings.

Antetokounmpo was nearly unstoppable in his 31 minutes of play, converting 13 of 17 field goal attempts and 11 of 13 free throws to help the Bucks secure their fifth win in seven games.

In other NBA action, the Orlando Magic bested the Indiana Pacers 135-127, Brooklyn Nets defeated Denver Nuggets 127-115, Minnesota blew out Washington 141-115, and the Miami Heat beat the New Orleans Pelicans 125-106. / LBG